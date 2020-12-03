Advertisement

Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wis., in late August.(Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A 17-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin faces a preliminary hearing in the case.

Hearings such as the one Thursday in Kenosha are generally used to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings. They came during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond largely provided by supporters who see him as a patriot who was trying to protect other people’s property. Others view him as a trigger-happy youth whose presence with a rifle incited protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community honors life of man who died after fire in Pottsboro
Community honors life of man killed in Pottsboro fire
A Bryan County man is dead after falling while on the job Sunday.
CMC employee dies after falling at work
Two people are dead after a fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire
Sherman police are investigating a shots fired call that happened in a neighborhood Sunday...
Police investigate shots fired in Sherman neighborhood
William Lawrance Lee
Ardmore man arrested for assaulting minor

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine
Paul Morse absolutely adores art, especially spray paint, and this holiday season, he’s hoping...
Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch
Frustrated by the latest restrictions, the bar owners decided to declare the buidling an...
Protests held outside NY bar after owner arrested for defying COVID-19 restrictions