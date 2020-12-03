Sherman to wrap up regular season against West Mesquite

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish up their regular season schedule against West Mesquite before starting the playoffs.

Sherman will face a Wranglers team that is 1-8 this season. The Bearcats will have a chance to continue to build momentum as they prepare for post-season play.

“We talk about wanting to play our best football at the end of the year,” head coach JD Martinez said. “I think our kids are really doing that. They are coming together. We know exactly who we are and what we need to do to win games. We need to continue to play good football, playing great defense, staying ahead of the chains, and have ball security on offense.”

