Silo baseball standout Will Farr signs with SOSU

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Silo baseball standout Will Farr has signed with his favorite childhood baseball team, the Southeastern Savage Storm.

Farr lived out his dream on Wednesday by signing with the team that he served as the bat boy for during his early years.

“I like the tradition,” Farr said. “When Coach (Mike) Metheny was there, I was the bat boy. I got to hang out in the dugout. I have been there a long time, most of my life. To get to play there, it’s pretty cool.”

