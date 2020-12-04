A+ Athlete: Avri Weeks, Kingston

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Avri Weeks of Kingston High School.

Weeks is at the top of her class with a 4.22 GPA. She is a member of National Honors Society, volunteers at the elementary school and is taking college courses on top of her high school classes.

“It is important because it prepares you for the next level,” Weeks said. “With your college, your career path, the better you do now, the better. It all rolls over to the next thing.”

“My nickname for her is Wonder Woman because there is nothing she can’t do,” English teacher Brett Hayes said. “She absolutely excels in everything. Whether it is guarding the opposing team’s best player, or writing a one thousand word narrative.”

On the court, Avri is one of the best basketball players in the area. She has been to state twice, made it all the way to the finals, and has signed to play college basketball at Southeastern. She is also a state track qualifier. She is leader on the court and on the track.

“She is one of those kids that actions speak louder than words,” basketball coach Chad Rumer said. “She gets on the floor, she’s tough, she works really hard. It pays off. Obviously with her going to play in college, all that work has paid off.”

“You need to work hard at everything you do,” Weeks said. “You never know when it is going to be your last game or your last chance to do something. You live in the moment and do your best.”

