Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor

A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.(WAVE3 News)
By John P. Wise, WAVE
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There will be no special prosecutor appointed to the Breonna Taylor case.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Unhappy with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to directly charge any of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s death, her mother, Tamika Palmer, requested a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the state’s Prosecutors Advisory Council announced during a virtual call that based on Kentucky law, the group does not have the authority to fulfill Palmer’s request.

LMPD officers shot and killed the 26-year-old Taylor during a narcotics raid at her home in March. Cameron announced in September that one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into nearby apartments. He has since been fired.

The other two officers involved in the raid, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

