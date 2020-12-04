Denison’s 86th annual Christmas parade served with a side of social distancing

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison kicked off their Christmas spirit with their 86th annual parade, but it wouldn’t be 2020 without some changes and challenges.

“Different!” said Denison mom Amanda C. “It was different, but it was fun! It kind of felt like we were the parade instead of them!”

Instead of parade floats, a line of cars could be seen down the street; starting at the intersection of Austin Ave and Walker Street, all the way down to Walker Street.

Waving to them from stationary floats were more than a dozen local businesses and organizations.

“So we’re having to do a stand alone float, rather than a moving float, which is great! Everybody else is driving through us and it’s been wonderful (we’re) social distancing, this has been perfect!” said Nicole Isaacs with Nicole Flooring.

“You know in this changing time, everybody has to be creative.” said Lisa Wilson with Guardian Hospice. ”I’m proud that the city of Denison came up with a way to still share the joy.”

Hosted by the city chamber of commerce, this year’s parade was called the Red River Express.

The parade ended at the Katy Depot, where 8th graders in the Scott Scholars program faced off in their Hot Coco Competition for the second year.

“All the money raised tonight goes directly to fund the Red River Railroad Museum” said President and CEO of Denison Chamber of Commerce Diana Theall. “I’m sure you’ve seen the signs, we’re trying to save the museum.”

Nearing the end of a year no one will forget, this is an event sure to be remembered for years to come.

“Plus because it got so cold this year (and) everyone is in their car, they can stay warm and bundle up- then grab some hot coco!” Theall said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.