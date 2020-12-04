Advertisement

Dozens joined together for 3rd annual Carter County Substance Abuse Memorial

By Joe Valdez
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County community members took a moment today to honor the lives of those who have lost their lives to substance abuse.

“If you really look at statistics, there’s people dying over this,” said Chris Keener, an Ardmore man who overcame his addiction.

Dozens of people showed up in Ardmore to shine a light during the third annual Carter County substance abuse memorial.

“We think it is really important to recognize that and to give people an outlet as well as a place to learn about local resources and how they can get help,” said Jayci Enerson, a regional director with the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network.

Keener said he could’ve been a statistic.

“If I didn’t come to the realization that what I was doing was going to kill, I’d probably be dead,” said Keener.

He said his addiction started when he was in high school, but found help and became a member of the Oxford House, a sober living home for men and women.

Amy Miller, a speaker at the event said substance abused came into her life when she had just graduated from high school. She spoke at the event to honor her mom and stepfather who lost their lives to addiction.

“I just wanted to make sure to let everybody know that there is help for them out here in Carter County.”

The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center are two of the other dedicated nonprofits in Carter County supporting those battling substance abuse.

