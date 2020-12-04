Fatal crash on Johnston County highway

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Johnston County highway is back open after a fatal crash Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on State Highway 1, just south of the State Highway 7 interchange near Troy.

Both lanes of SH-1 were closed for more than three hours while crews cleared the wreckage.

No names or details on the crash have been released.

OHP is investigating.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.