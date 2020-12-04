Advertisement

Fatal crash on Johnston County highway

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Johnston County highway is back open after a fatal crash Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on State Highway 1, just south of the State Highway 7 interchange near Troy.

Both lanes of SH-1 were closed for more than three hours while crews cleared the wreckage.

No names or details on the crash have been released.

OHP is investigating.

