Advertisement

Funding provides continued free virus testing in Oklahoma

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is providing $5.8 million to continue free coronavirus testing through the end of the year.

“As we enter the holiday season, we have been running an unprecedented number of COVID-19 tests for Oklahomans,” state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement late Thursday.

“We urge Oklahomans to continue to get tested, especially if you plan to travel or gather with anyone outside of your household during the holiday season,” Frye said.

Federal funding has been used to provide more than 2 million free tests statewide since the pandemic began, the health department said.

The department on Friday reported 208,875 total cases and 1,860 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, increases of 4,827 cases and 24 deaths from Thursday. The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths in the state has risen from 15.3 to 22.3 since Nov. 19 and the rolling average of the positivity rate increased from 14% to 19% during the same period. The average number of new cases rose slightly, from 2,807 to 2,815 per day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark
For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals have continued to increase.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in North Texas
Ardmore police have arrested a man for last week's shooting at CVS.
Ardmore police arrest man for shooting by CVS
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam
Bailey Rae from Roberta makes her way to the top 9 on The Voice.
Texoma singer advances to top 9 on The Voice

Latest News

Thursday was the grand opening of Sherman’s new Wreck Room, a place where people pay to break...
Wreck Room opens in Sherman
Carter County Community members took a moment today to honor the lives of those who have lost...
Dozens joined together for 3rd annual Carter County Substance Abuse Memorial
Denison’s 86th annual Christmas parade served with a side of social distancing
Denison’s 86th annual Christmas parade served with a side of social distancing
North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark