Texoma singer advances to top 9 on The Voice

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Earlier this week, Texoma’s own Bailey Rae made her way into the top 9 of The Voice and will perform again next week to advance to the next level.

“I’m just overwhelmed with it, I get so invested in my students, they’re like my children for sure,” said Bailey Rae’s vocal coach of 5 years, Shawnda Rains.

This week Texoma native, Bailey Rae made her debut on the Voice and was voted into the top 9. Rains isn’t surprised for her success.

“I knew because of her work ethic and her determination and how talented she was of course, but how much work she put behind it that she was capable of doing whatever that she set her mind to,” said Rains.

The 18-year-old from Roberta says the experience so far has been unlike anything else, and wasn’t nervous until she walked on the stage Monday.

“When they called my name I just kind of broke down in tears because it was very emotional. It was an emotional day, an emotional week,” said Bailey Rae.

“I’m still trying to recover from Monday and Tuesday all the crying and the screaming and everything we were doing, it was just one of the most exciting things that I believe I’ve ever, that’s ever happened in my lifetime. I’m very excited for Bailey,” said Rains.

Bailey Rae says she loved watching performers on the Voice when she was younger, and always dreamed of being on the show.

“To see the community come together for a small town girl has been really cool to see. I’ve had t-shirts made, billboards with my face on it which is crazy,” said Bailey Rae.

She will take the stage again on Monday, and asks Texoma to watch and vote.

“Y’all are the reason that I won the instant save and that I’m still here in the top 9,” said Bailey Rae.

As for the future, Bailey Rae looks ahead and continues to dream big.

“After the Voice I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing with my gigs across Oklahoma and Texas, and if Nashville calls then I’ll be on the next flight out,” said Bailey Rae.

