Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Winter Fall Prevention

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark
For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals have continued to increase.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in North Texas
Ardmore police have arrested a man for last week's shooting at CVS.
Ardmore police arrest man for shooting by CVS
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam
Bailey Rae from Roberta makes her way to the top 9 on The Voice.
Texoma singer advances to top 9 on The Voice

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Winter Fall Prevention
TMC Medical Minutes-Colon Resection-Robotic Assisted Surgery
TMC Medical Minutes-Neurological Health
TMC Medical Minutes-Neurological Health