Advertisement

Wreck Room opens in Sherman

Thursday was the grand opening of Sherman’s new Wreck Room, a place where people pay to break...
Thursday was the grand opening of Sherman’s new Wreck Room, a place where people pay to break things.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday was the grand opening of Sherman’s new Wreck Room, a place where people pay to break things.

People can suit up with safety glasses and a hard hat and burn off pent-up steam by smashing items like TV screens, furniture and even a car.

There are areas for food fights, graffiti and a station with tools.

Owners say people can come by themselves, in groups or even set up a private party.

“You can pay money to come break stuff because a lot of people have anger and frustrations, and here you can legally break it and not worry about paying damage or anybody getting mad at you,” General Manager Karista Cripe said.

Anyone wanting to participate must wear closed-toe shoes.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark
For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals have continued to increase.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in North Texas
Ardmore police have arrested a man for last week's shooting at CVS.
Ardmore police arrest man for shooting by CVS
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam
Bailey Rae from Roberta makes her way to the top 9 on The Voice.
Texoma singer advances to top 9 on The Voice

Latest News

Funding provides continued free virus testing in Oklahoma
Carter County Community members took a moment today to honor the lives of those who have lost...
Dozens joined together for 3rd annual Carter County Substance Abuse Memorial
Denison’s 86th annual Christmas parade served with a side of social distancing
Denison’s 86th annual Christmas parade served with a side of social distancing
North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark