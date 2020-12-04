Wreck Room opens in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday was the grand opening of Sherman’s new Wreck Room, a place where people pay to break things.

People can suit up with safety glasses and a hard hat and burn off pent-up steam by smashing items like TV screens, furniture and even a car.

There are areas for food fights, graffiti and a station with tools.

Owners say people can come by themselves, in groups or even set up a private party.

“You can pay money to come break stuff because a lot of people have anger and frustrations, and here you can legally break it and not worry about paying damage or anybody getting mad at you,” General Manager Karista Cripe said.

Anyone wanting to participate must wear closed-toe shoes.

