Durant holds annual Christmas tree lighting, other holiday events

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant got into the holiday spirit tonight at City Hall.

Masks were encouraged and social distancing required, but the city encouraged staying home and watching the tree lighting over Facebook live. However, quite a few people who needed a little bit of holiday cheer and came out to City Hall tonight.

“It’s fun to see that tradition live on even in 2020,” said Stephanie Gardner with Durant Main Street.

Christmastime in Durant, a time to shop local and create memories with loved ones. Today was their first Friday event for December.

“There are later shopping hours, we’re having a Christmas cookie crawl and then we’re also having our City Hall tree lighting that will have an appearance by the Grinch tonight,” said Gardner.

This year they chose to keep a newer tradition to make up for COVID-19 canceled events.

“Of course we want them to spend money and support our businesses while they’re here but we wanted there to be something free and fun that people could do with their family and friends, so we decided we’re gonna do an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt,” said Gardner.

From now till Christmas Eve families can stop into downtown shops.

“We have over 20 businesses that choose to participate and so each of them has the small Elf on the Shelf that they hide inside their business or inside their window display,” said Gardner.

To look for Santa’s little helpers and receive a gift from the Main Street office.

“A lot of our other events we weren’t able to have this year because you know they’re large gatherings, but the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt was something we could continue doing,” said Gardner.

They’ll host other shopping events throughout the month.

“Every Saturday through Christmas we also have our mistletoe market on market square in downtown. So that’s a group of about a dozen local vendors that have food, crafts, retail booths. So just an extra shopping experience for people in downtown Durant this Christmas,” said Gardner.

To keep the spirit of the holidays alive in difficult times.

“2020 has been a difficult year for small businesses everywhere and so we’ve really seen people come out and (CUE) support local this year and so we really appreciate it,” said Gardner.

More information on Downtown Durant holiday events can be found on the Main Street website.

