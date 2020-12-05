Free carriage rides slated in Ardmore every Thursday night until Christmas

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - People in Ardmore can roll into the Christmas spirit by going on free carriage rides every Thursday night until the week of Christmas.

The latest dates coming up are on the 10th and 17th Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“So, we thought this was a good way to get people out, get people downtown. It’s something different, something you don’t see everyday, so we’re excited to be able to do it,” said Taylor Steele, Ardmore Main Street Marketing director.

Steele said people are able to hop on and be dropped off anywhere downtown.

On the 17th, people will also have the chance to take pictures with a live Reindeer at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.