Marietta’s Lemons signs with Rogers State for Cross Country

MARIETTA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Marietta cross country star Madison Lemons signed her letter of intent to run at Rogers State.

Lemons has only been involved in the sport for two years, but has really taken off. She loved the connection she felt with the Hillcats.

“I really like the coaches,” Lemons said. “They really care about our health. All the teammates are really nice and all the facilities are really nice.”

