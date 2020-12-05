Military support motorcycle club collects food for Carter County veterans

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Texoma veteran nonprofit, the Faceless Souls Motorcycle Club held a food drive Saturday to support Carter County Veterans this Christmas.

“We just want to help our veterans and help their kids, grandkids and whoever may be suffering during the hard times,” Baker said.

Baker said Faceless Soul members and independent riders were at the Farmers Market in Ardmore and collected canned goods and money to make sure a veteran has something to eat this Christmas.

“When they see us riding our bikes on Main Street in Ardmore or anywhere, I want them to know that we’re here to help,” Baker said.

Saturday’s haul brought in $400 in cash donations and $600 worth of food.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.