Several bobcat sightings in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Security camera footage in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Denison captured footage of a bobcat out for its morning stroll just over a week ago.

The cats can weight anywhere from 13 to 30 lbs and can grow 30 to 50 inches long and sightings of the wild felines are popping up across Texoma.

Kenneth Gilmore said he came across a bobcat on Tuesday passing by Waterloo Park.

“As I was approaching a turn I saw a cat dart across the street,” Gilmore said. “It was larger than a regular cat and it had a short tail and I was like ‘wow is that really a bobcat in Denison.’”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Daron Blackerby said it’s not uncommon to see bobcats in wooded areas near neighborhoods. He said when there’s “development going on...(it can) disturb their normal routine.”

“They’re being spooked out of their natural habitat,” Blackerby said. “There’s creeks, squirrels and rabbits around so their normal prey they would eat so there’s just that possibility that they could be seen in neighborhoods.”

Blackerby said that bobcats are most active in early mornings and around sunset and they tend to do most of their hunting at night.

“If you have a small pets, cats, small dogs they may see that as easy prey,” Blackerby said. “They can hop over a fence for sure.”

Blackerby said that bobcats are not much of a threat to humans.

“Most likely if they see you or you see them they’ll get spooked then go run off and hide,” Blackerby said. “You come outside and you startle them, scare them, holler at them, do whatever, try to shoo them off they’re going to run off.”

Blackerby said game wardens don’t typically trap bobcats to remove them from an area after a sighting but if someone sets a trap and catches one it is legal to relocate them to another area. Or contact the Texas Game Wardens and they will relocate the animal for you.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.