Advertisement

Several bobcat sightings in Denison

Several bobcats have been spotted in Denison.
Several bobcats have been spotted in Denison.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Security camera footage in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Denison captured footage of a bobcat out for its morning stroll just over a week ago.

The cats can weight anywhere from 13 to 30 lbs and can grow 30 to 50 inches long and sightings of the wild felines are popping up across Texoma.

Kenneth Gilmore said he came across a bobcat on Tuesday passing by Waterloo Park.

“As I was approaching a turn I saw a cat dart across the street,” Gilmore said. “It was larger than a regular cat and it had a short tail and I was like ‘wow is that really a bobcat in Denison.’”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Daron Blackerby said it’s not uncommon to see bobcats in wooded areas near neighborhoods. He said when there’s “development going on...(it can) disturb their normal routine.”

“They’re being spooked out of their natural habitat,” Blackerby said. “There’s creeks, squirrels and rabbits around so their normal prey they would eat so there’s just that possibility that they could be seen in neighborhoods.”

Blackerby said that bobcats are most active in early mornings and around sunset and they tend to do most of their hunting at night.

“If you have a small pets, cats, small dogs they may see that as easy prey,” Blackerby said. “They can hop over a fence for sure.”

Blackerby said that bobcats are not much of a threat to humans.

“Most likely if they see you or you see them they’ll get spooked then go run off and hide,” Blackerby said. “You come outside and you startle them, scare them, holler at them, do whatever, try to shoo them off they’re going to run off.”

Blackerby said game wardens don’t typically trap bobcats to remove them from an area after a sighting but if someone sets a trap and catches one it is legal to relocate them to another area. Or contact the Texas Game Wardens and they will relocate the animal for you.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals have continued to increase.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in North Texas
Bailey Rae from Roberta makes her way to the top 9 on The Voice.
Texoma singer advances to top 9 on The Voice
Ardmore police have arrested a man for last week's shooting at CVS.
Ardmore police arrest man for shooting by CVS

Latest News

Durant annual Christmas Tree lighting
Durant holds annual Christmas tree lighting, other holiday events
Durant annual Christmas Tree lighting
Durant annual Christmas Tree lighting
Firefighters say this time of year, it’s especially important to be careful when heating your...
Several house fires in Texoma from people trying to keep warm
Firefighters say this time of year, it’s especially important to be careful when heating your...
Several house fires in Texoma from people trying to keep warm