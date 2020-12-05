Several house fires in Texoma from people trying to keep warm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In just the past couple weeks, there have been several house fires across Texoma, killing three people.

Firefighters say this time of year, it’s especially important to be careful when heating your home, inside with space heaters and outdoors with fire pits.

“You do what you have to do to be warm, and you kind of forget about the little things that you learned along the way to keep yourself safe,” said Sherman Fire Asst. Chief Chris Olson.

But the little things could save your life.

Sunday, a man was found dead in his Pottsboro home, after a burning fire pit sent the deck in flames and spread to his house.

Monday, a Sherman family lost their home to a fire from an improperly installed wood-burning stove.

Tuesday, two people died in a Bokchito house fire caused by a space heater too close to combustible materials.

Olson said they typically respond to around a dozen fires each winter from people trying to stay warm.

“People kind of forget the safety rules and they’re cold, and they want to get warm,” Olson said.

If you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s three feet away from anything else.

Plus, turn them off when you leave the room or at night, if you’re a heavy sleeper.

“They will forget to turn them off, you leave for the day, you have dogs, you have kids, knock em over, things like that,” said Denison firefighter and paramedic Logan Smith.

Smith said it’s best to plug space heaters straight into the outlet, avoiding extension cords.

“We want to try to keep as much integrity between the wall and the cord as possible,” Smith said.

Last week, a porch deck caught fire at a Pottsboro Airbnb after renters left a fire pit burning.

Olson says to light your fire pit away from things can easily catch fire.

“Move it out into the yard. Maybe set it on some rock or something like that, concrete patio,” Olson said.

