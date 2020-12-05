Sherman holds Snowflake Festival, Christmas parade

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The city of Sherman held their annual Snowflake Festival today starting at 2 p.m. followed by their Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

Vendors from around Texoma were set up all around the Grayson County Courthouse square with food, and Christmas themed gifts, like homemade wreaths.

Between 85 and 90 floats took part in the Candyland Christmas-themed event.

The city skipped their annual tree lighting ceremony with concerns over gatherings with the pandemic. but made sure there was plenty of room to practice social distancing along the parade route.

For the kids, Santa came all the way down to Texoma to take their wishes this holiday season from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

”I want you to all be safe but at least have a great Christmas and at least enjoy being together with your friends and your family as much as you can,” Clause said.

Families were allowed to take pictures in front of Santa on a blanket six feet away from his chair.

Sherman City and Tourism Manager Sarah McRae said most of the vendors set up for the festival “hand-make all their items.”

“There’s things you can purchase for Christmas, and Christmas-y themes stuff but food vendors are always the highlight,” McRae said.

The Christmas tree was also lit and decorated for the event.

McRae said she expects turn out to be lower than in years past but encouraged anyone who feels safe to come out.

For those who do not feel comfortable attending with the pandemic the parade will be live streamed on this link beginning at 6 p.m.

