Toy Drive held in Kingston for Marshall County kids

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - People in Kinston collected toys to make sure a Marshall County kid has something under the tree this Christmas.

Marshall County Home Health held a toy drop off after Marshall County’s Fill the Sleigh was cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

Toni Thomas with Marshall County Home Health said she and other businesses came together Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Kingston.

“To help make spirits bright this year and to make sure a kid has something under the tree,” Tomas said.

Thomas said hundreds of toys were donated and over $3,500 was raised.

