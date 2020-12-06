Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - December 11-12
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KXII) - The high school football playoffs continue on this week, as classes 5A and 6A begin post season play, and all others enter the state semi final round. Here is a full list of the pairings.
Friday, December 11:
Gunter vs. Canadian @ Abilene Christian 4:00
Denison vs. North Forney @ North Forney 7:00
Ringling vs. Thomas Fay Custer @ Thomas Fay Custer 7:00
Saturday, December 12:
Sherman vs. College Station @ College Station 2:00
