Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - December 11-12

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KXII) - The high school football playoffs continue on this week, as classes 5A and 6A begin post season play, and all others enter the state semi final round. Here is a full list of the pairings.

Friday, December 11:

Gunter vs. Canadian @ Abilene Christian 4:00

Denison vs. North Forney @ North Forney 7:00

Ringling vs. Thomas Fay Custer @ Thomas Fay Custer 7:00

Saturday, December 12:

Sherman vs. College Station @ College Station 2:00

