Cold nights, warming days...

70s by Wednesday, rain expected Friday
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Dry air will dominate Texoma weather for a couple more days, allowing for clear cold nights and sunny mild days. Southwesterly wind under a sunny sky on Wednesday will make this our warmest day in the next week with highs in the low to mid 70s!

A slow-moving upper low over California picks up speed mid-week, it will be weakening as it moves our way and surface moisture will be rather limited in its path. However, since the core of the system will pass directly overhead we will have a fairly good chance of rain, amounts will be fairly low at probably less than a quarter inch.

A moderately strong cold front moves through on Friday as well, expect rather chilly skies Saturday and Sunday before southerly winds return early next week.

Looking farther out in time, it looks like Friday is the only rain day until perhaps late next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny, in the 70s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy

Friday: 50% Rain or thunderstorms, ending during the afternoon

Saturday:  Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly

Sunday:  Clearing but still cool

Monday: Sunny and seasonably cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

