Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door

Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two residents called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -An Ardmore man is in jail after he allegedly kicked down a woman’s front door while she was home in her bedroom.

Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two residents called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The first was a 67-year-old woman who was woken up by a loud noise. She called after she found her door had been kicked in and saw a man running away.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said so far, it doesn’t look like Cryer took anything.

“It appears that once he kicked in the door and noticed that the apartment was occupied, he fled the area,” Henry said.

The second call was from the victim’s upstairs neighbor, who had heard the noise. When she got up to check on her neighbor, she saw a man running away in a white truck with a horse trailer attached.

When police arrived at the apartments, they found Cryer driving around in the parking lot.

“Cryer was interviewed and gave conflicting stories about why he was at the apartments,” Henry said.

First, he gave officers a fake name and told them he was working as a confidential informant for a Carter County judge.

He also said he was at the complex to pick up a corvette.

“We were able to use the witness in the case to identify Mr. Cryer as the suspect who kicked in the door,” Henry said.

Cryer was arrested for first-degree burglary. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Henry said the Ardmore Police Department will increase patrol around the Pecan Creek Apartments so that residents feel safe in their homes.

“Those types of incidents take away your sense of security inside your home, so we’ve placed that area under extra patrol to make sure that they have a secured sense of peace,” Henry said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

