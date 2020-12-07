Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mother is dead at the hands of a man troopers say does not have a drivers license.
Man arrested, young mother dead in head-on crash on Johnston County highway
An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional...
Oklahomans frustrated after railroad law ruled unconstitutional
The city of Sherman held their annual snowflake festival today with vendors, the Christmas...
Sherman holds Snowflake Festival, Christmas parade
Several bobcats have been spotted in Denison.
Several bobcat sightings in Denison
Firefighters say this time of year, it’s especially important to be careful when heating your...
Several house fires in Texoma from people trying to keep warm

Latest News

Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In times of trouble, some are turning to fortune tellers
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
LIVE: Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic