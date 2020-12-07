Flatbed trailer stolen from Rock Creek Schools

BOKCHITO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Bokchito Police are asking for help after a flatbed trailer was stolen from Rock Creek High School.

Police say surveillance video shows a white car scoping out one of the high school trailers around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They say less than an hour later, a pickup truck pulled up to the school, hooked the trailer and drove off.

The trailer is 16-feet with wooded floors and has “Rock Creek Schools” welded onto the tongue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bokchito Police Department.

