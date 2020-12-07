Advertisement

Sherman home damaged in possible space heater fire

A Sherman home is damaged after a fire Monday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman home is damaged after a fire Monday morning.

Firefighters say it happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Colbert Ave.

Firefighters say the house had significant damage, but they were able to contain it to one room.

A neighbor says a space heater started the fire, but the official cause is still under investigation.

No one was injured.

