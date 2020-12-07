Sherman home damaged in possible space heater fire
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman home is damaged after a fire Monday morning.
Firefighters say it happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Colbert Ave.
Firefighters say the house had significant damage, but they were able to contain it to one room.
A neighbor says a space heater started the fire, but the official cause is still under investigation.
No one was injured.
