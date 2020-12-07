Advertisement

Texas hospitalizations from COVID-19 hover just under 9,000

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas on Sunday reported 8,436 new cases of the coronavirus and 92 additional deaths as hospitalizations hovered just under 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 8,681 people were hospitalized with the virus. On Tuesday, the state surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas’ death toll from the virus is at 23,055. That death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 23rd highest per capita at 80.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 2,785.7, an increase of 24.8%.

The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

