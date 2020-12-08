2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.

Denison police got a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Crawford Street.

Lt. Mike Eppler with the Denison Police Department says one adult and one juvenile were shot, and taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

