2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
Denison police got a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Crawford Street.
Lt. Mike Eppler with the Denison Police Department says one adult and one juvenile were shot, and taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
