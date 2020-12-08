City council to vote on Downtown Denison public art guidelines

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In an effort to increase its art scene, Denison’s city council is voting tonight on new public art guidelines.

Monday night, Denison City Council will vote to approve changes to its pre-existing public art guidelines. A new policy would be put into place, extending beyond murals, to all forms of art.

“With all the new interest in public art downtown we wanted to have policies so we weren’t deciding after the fact what should be allowed and what’s not,” said Main Street Director, Donna Dow.

City leaders anticipate more public art as Denison is further developed.

“If we just enhance the area by having public art then we have more draw for people to come and see everything we have here, plus open it up to other artists outside our community,” said local artist, Mary Karam.

Karam has been involved in Denison’s art scene for 16 years. Her gallery on Main Street showcases 30 local artists. She looks forward to the updated guidelines.

“It’s a good way to honor, not just artists that we have in our community, but also notable people that have a history with Denison,” said Karam.

The policies are created for permanent installations and for other art forms like sculptures and dumpster art. All of the public art must pertain in some way to Denison’s heritage and history.

“When you have policies in place that are not cumbersome, they’re supportive we feel like it just enhances our efforts to make it a better environment,” said Dow.

“One of the neat things now is that we have maybe exposed the artists that we have in our area and we want to open it up to have more variety of art in our community,” said Karam.

“Denison is an art and cultural district, we’re very proud of that fact, and we want to showcase that and showcase all the wonderful talent that we have locally,” said Dow.

This policy is considered budget neutral and would not cost the city anything to enact.

