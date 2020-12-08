Advertisement

City of Denison to become Film Friendly Community

By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison City Council will vote on a policy to name Denison a Film Friendly Community at Monday night’s meeting.

The city began this process 3 years ago and is in the final stages. They call it a recruitment tool.

The city submitted photos of Downtown and surrounding areas that will be shown to film location scouts looking for a picturesque place to shoot movies.

The policy would put guidelines in place for future filmmakers should they choose Denison.

”Hopefully we can recruit some people because there potentially can be money in the bringing the films in. But it’s just establishing policies to be ready when they come,” said Main Street Director, Donna Dow.

This is similar to the Music Friendly Community Denison recently qualified for, also run by the Governor’s office.

