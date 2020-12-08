Advertisement

Crowd pleaser Wednesday, rain by Friday

Gusty Thursday winds prime the atmosphere for rain
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The water vapor imagery shows a slow-moving low still off of the California coast, it will arrive over Texoma early Friday and bring a chance of rain, amounts could be significant as the moisture return is looking better than expected.

Temperatures are running quite a bit above yesterdays at this time, and you can expect it to not be as cold tonight. Winds are light overnight and through tomorrow, turning to the southwest on Wednesday and boosting all locations into the 70s.

Let’s talk about our rain system – rain begins before sunup Friday and we may see some thunderstorms thrown into the mix. Severe weather is unlikely, but lightning and pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Total rainfall accumulations may exceed an inch in some spots.

Expect a chilly weekend with skies more on the cloudy side Saturday but lots of sun on Sunday. The outlook for next week shows seasonably cold temperatures with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny, in the 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: 80% Rain or thunderstorms, ending west to east later in the day

Saturday:  Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday:  Clearing, cool

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional...
Oklahomans frustrated after railroad law ruled unconstitutional
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...