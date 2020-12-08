Crowd pleaser Wednesday, rain by Friday

The water vapor imagery shows a slow-moving low still off of the California coast, it will arrive over Texoma early Friday and bring a chance of rain, amounts could be significant as the moisture return is looking better than expected.

Temperatures are running quite a bit above yesterdays at this time, and you can expect it to not be as cold tonight. Winds are light overnight and through tomorrow, turning to the southwest on Wednesday and boosting all locations into the 70s.

Let’s talk about our rain system – rain begins before sunup Friday and we may see some thunderstorms thrown into the mix. Severe weather is unlikely, but lightning and pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Total rainfall accumulations may exceed an inch in some spots.

Expect a chilly weekend with skies more on the cloudy side Saturday but lots of sun on Sunday. The outlook for next week shows seasonably cold temperatures with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny, in the 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: 80% Rain or thunderstorms, ending west to east later in the day

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: Clearing, cool

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12