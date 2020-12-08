Denison prepares for playoff opener with North Forney

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are headed back to the playoffs with a first round showdown against North Forney on Friday.

The Jackets return to the playoffs for the first time in three years. They sure had to earn it. Denison is coming out of their mega-district with nine teams.

“It’s definitely a new experience and definitely exciting,” offensive tackle Colby Crawley said. “We haven’t gone to play a game like this in a long time. It’s like being a part of history. It’s new for me and new for everyone else. It’s exciting.”

“It feels great for us to do this as a team,” cornerback Keleon Vaughn said. “To not be done with football and to get to play at least one more game. Hopefully we will be able to play another game and another game after that.”

Getting to the playoffs is great, but for these Jackets, that is not the ultimate goal. Denison is playing some great football, their best of the year after beating Princeton 55-0 last week in a game they didn’t even need to win.

“It’s a big goal, but it’s not our main goal,” safety Keebler Wagoner said. “Our main goal is to keep going and play forward, not to just get into the playoffs, but to keep going after that.”

“They expect to win,” head coach Chad Rogers said. “They expect to win every Friday night. I think that is what good teams do, they practice like they expect to win. They have that attitude, that high expectation and accountability for each other. If somebody makes a mistake, they have their back. It is that type of mentality. We have high expectations, they expect victory.”

