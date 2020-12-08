Advertisement

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.(Source: US Air Force/Defense Dept via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account.

Yeager served as a fighter pilot in World War II before becoming a test pilot for the Air Force. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He became a household name thanks to the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional...
Oklahomans frustrated after railroad law ruled unconstitutional
A young mother is dead at the hands of a man troopers say does not have a drivers license.
Man arrested, young mother dead in head-on crash on Johnston County highway
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

The holiday season is the busiest for most retailers, both in person and online.
Watch out: Better Business Bureau warns of scams this holiday season
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday,...
Capsule with asteroid samples arrives in Japan for research
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won