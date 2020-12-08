Advertisement

Oklahoma governor, Choctaw Nation agree to hunting compact

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Choctaw Nation have agreed to a one-year extension of a hunting and fishing compact that was set to expire at the end of the year.

Stitt’s office announced Tuesday that the governor and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed the extension late Monday.

Under the agreement, the Choctaw Nation agrees to purchase 50,000 compact licenses for $2 each for its Oklahoma residents between the ages of 16 and 64 years old.

The compact also calls for the Choctaw Nation to pay a lump sum of $200,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional...
Oklahomans frustrated after railroad law ruled unconstitutional
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door

Latest News

Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0
Appeals court to rehear Texas abortion case in January
Rolling average of new Oklahoma virus cases dips below 3,000
Rapid Testing
Texas to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison