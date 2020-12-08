Advertisement

Rolling average of new Oklahoma virus cases dips below 3,000

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases while the trend of newly reported cases per day declined below 3,000 and the daily number of deaths rose.

There were 2,297 new cases for a total of 220,686 since the pandemic began, the health department reported, and 11 additional deaths to bring the total to 1,922. There were 1,698 people hospitalized with the virus, the department said.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma dropped from 3,002 per day on Nov. 23 to 2,949 on Monday while the average of daily deaths in the state increased from 15.9 per day to 24 during the same period.

The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Positive coronavirus tests at the University of Cincinnati led to the cancelation of the University of Tulsa’s final home football game on Saturday, according to the American Athletic Conference. The two are still scheduled to play in the conference championship game Dec. 19.

