Advertisement

Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo

Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary...
Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary mayor.(KXII)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) -

The Mayor of Tishomingo signed a proclamation at Monday’s city council meeting naming his honorary replacement.

The city held and open discussion and vote for “The Voice” coach and country music star Blake Shelton to be named honorary mayor.

“He’s the most laid back, down to earth country boy you’d ever want to meet,” said Tishomingo Mayor Woody Jumper. “(On “The Voice”) he said that ‘you know he ought to just go back home to Tishomingo and run for mayor. Of course he said ‘i’d probably get one vote and that would be my mother’”

After hearing the country star say on national television that he’d quit TV, and music to run for mayor of Tishomingo they bestowed him with the title with a proclamation from the city. It’s a title with no responsibility or term limits.

“We are getting a plaque made and we are getting him that with a signed copy of the proclamation in the next week or so,” said Jordyn Frazier, Johnston County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“I’m waiting for a phone call for advice from him on how to move forward,” Jumper said.

Item eight on the council’s agenda naming Shelton honorary mayor passed with flying colors Monday.

Frazier says Shelton’s stardom and investment back to his community has helped put Tishomingo on the map.

“I just hope he sees us as as much of a partner as we do him,” Frazier said. “Hopefully we’ll get some kind of video from him accepting that that we can use and share. Having him say the Tishomingo name over national television and in interviews with people like Jimmy Fallon, I mean, that’s a big deal.”

Shelton opened his first restaurant, bar and music venue Ole’ Red in Tishomingo back in 2017 and he now holds the indefinite title as honorary mayor in the city he calls home.

“Just knowing who Blake really is deep down, he’s got a good heart, he’s a good soul and that’s what makes us all proud that he chose to live here,” Jumper said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional...
Oklahomans frustrated after railroad law ruled unconstitutional
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe

Latest News

A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0
Appeals court to rehear Texas abortion case in January
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Oklahoma governor, Choctaw Nation agree to hunting compact