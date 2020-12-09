Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) -

The Mayor of Tishomingo signed a proclamation at Monday’s city council meeting naming his honorary replacement.

The city held and open discussion and vote for “The Voice” coach and country music star Blake Shelton to be named honorary mayor.

“He’s the most laid back, down to earth country boy you’d ever want to meet,” said Tishomingo Mayor Woody Jumper. “(On “The Voice”) he said that ‘you know he ought to just go back home to Tishomingo and run for mayor. Of course he said ‘i’d probably get one vote and that would be my mother’”

After hearing the country star say on national television that he’d quit TV, and music to run for mayor of Tishomingo they bestowed him with the title with a proclamation from the city. It’s a title with no responsibility or term limits.

“We are getting a plaque made and we are getting him that with a signed copy of the proclamation in the next week or so,” said Jordyn Frazier, Johnston County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“I’m waiting for a phone call for advice from him on how to move forward,” Jumper said.

Item eight on the council’s agenda naming Shelton honorary mayor passed with flying colors Monday.

Frazier says Shelton’s stardom and investment back to his community has helped put Tishomingo on the map.

“I just hope he sees us as as much of a partner as we do him,” Frazier said. “Hopefully we’ll get some kind of video from him accepting that that we can use and share. Having him say the Tishomingo name over national television and in interviews with people like Jimmy Fallon, I mean, that’s a big deal.”

Shelton opened his first restaurant, bar and music venue Ole’ Red in Tishomingo back in 2017 and he now holds the indefinite title as honorary mayor in the city he calls home.

“Just knowing who Blake really is deep down, he’s got a good heart, he’s a good soul and that’s what makes us all proud that he chose to live here,” Jumper said.

