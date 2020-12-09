Advertisement

Google releases list of most popular searches of 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is out with its annual “Year in Search” list.

The search giant released the list Wednesday. It features the year’s top trending searches.

Compiling it for 2020 was a big job, considering the massive amount of newsworthy things that happened this year.

Google said global queries including the word “why” – such as “Why is toilet paper sold out?” – were searched more than in any year before.

Unsurprisingly, “election results” and “coronavirus” topped the U.S. trending searches list. Searches for “Zoom” and “PlayStation 5” were also among the top 10 in the U.S.

The “Year in Search” list for the U.S. also highlighted some of the year’s prominent losses, including Eddie Van Halen, Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
The holiday season is the busiest for most retailers, both in person and online.
Watch out: Better Business Bureau warns of scams this holiday season

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
Trump looks past Supreme Court loss to new election lawsuit
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK probing if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?