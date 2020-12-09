Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of Denison.

“Improve the roads, park pavilions, benches, all that little stuff that everybody can enjoy, we want to get in and take care of those things,” Denison city manager Jud Rex said.

Rex said those are the city’s goals for Loy Lake Park for the immediate future, in the next couple of years.

But now that Grayson County and the city have reached an agreement to give Denison park ownership, Rex said they have their sights on several long-term improvements.

“Long term we want to really do some major improvements out there so the lake itself we need to improve the spillway, the dam, dredge the lake, do some improvements to make it more of a recreational lake, and then create a street network throughout Loy Lake Park,” Rex said.

Rex said they plan to move the entrance and connect the park to Waterloo Lake Park via trail and sidewalk system.

In Monday’s city council meeting, Denison set aside $100,000 to get started on this project.

“Twenty-five percent of all new tax revenue in this area is going to go just to Loy Lake Park,” Rex said.

Rex said over about ten years, the city predicts it will have more than $6 million to invest in the park.

Denison will annex the park into city limits and continue the agreements the county has with Frontier Village and the Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show.

The county will continue to manage the park’s annual holiday lights festival.

“Residents of Grayson County are going to enjoy the park for many many years to come,” Rex said.

The county donated Loy Lake park to Denison, but Grayson County Judge Bill Magers sids county commissioners would have to approve it if the park were ever re purposed or sold.

