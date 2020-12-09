Advertisement

One more spring day before storms arrive Friday

Strong cold front returns us to chilly times this weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect another spring day on Thursday with highs in the 70s, but it will also get rather windy as the next storm system takes shape to our west.

Thursday’s sunny, spring-like 70s transition to cloudy 60s on Friday, we’ll be dodging some potentially heavy rainfall and lightning making for less than ideal shopping weather, it will also be windy.

Gusty, cold north winds blow in Friday night as a cold front passes, we should at least “some” sun Saturday but it will be chilly with highs around 50 at best.

A fast-moving upper level wave passes Sunday morning and there may be enough moisture aloft for a little snow as it zips by; accumulations are unlikely with warm ground temperatures and dry air near the ground but it’s certainly something to talk about!

Expect chilly skies through the middle of next week as yet another cold front passes on Tuesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: 90% Rain or thunderstorms, heaviest eastern half of Texoma, turning colder late

Saturday:  Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday:  40% light snow in the morning, no accumulation, clearing afternoon, chilly

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door
Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary...
Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...