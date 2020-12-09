One more spring day before storms arrive Friday

Expect another spring day on Thursday with highs in the 70s, but it will also get rather windy as the next storm system takes shape to our west.

Thursday’s sunny, spring-like 70s transition to cloudy 60s on Friday, we’ll be dodging some potentially heavy rainfall and lightning making for less than ideal shopping weather, it will also be windy.

Gusty, cold north winds blow in Friday night as a cold front passes, we should at least “some” sun Saturday but it will be chilly with highs around 50 at best.

A fast-moving upper level wave passes Sunday morning and there may be enough moisture aloft for a little snow as it zips by; accumulations are unlikely with warm ground temperatures and dry air near the ground but it’s certainly something to talk about!

Expect chilly skies through the middle of next week as yet another cold front passes on Tuesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: 90% Rain or thunderstorms, heaviest eastern half of Texoma, turning colder late

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: 40% light snow in the morning, no accumulation, clearing afternoon, chilly

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12