Advertisement

Sherman getting ready to begin playoffs in College Station

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats roll into the playoffs playing some of their best football of the season as they prepare to face College Station on the road.

The Bearcats are battle tested after playing a tough district schedule and a challenging non-district slate. Sherman knows good football, they have been playing it. Now, they are ready for post-season play.

“It feels great that we made it to the playoffs,” offensive lineman Matthew Parks said. “Hopefully we can make it farther. I am really proud of the team. We came together and picked everything up and got done what we needed to get done. We have just played really well.”

“It has been a goal all of our lives,” linebacker Mathias Coleman said. “All through high school, middle school and pee-wee, we have been looking forward to going to the playoffs and have been fighting hard for that.”

“Our kids are pretty confident,” head coach JD Martinez said. “They know that they have worked really hard and have earned the spot. It hasn’t been given to them. All we ever ask for is an opportunity. Thank goodness with everything else that has been going on, our kids have battled through adversity, like everybody else in the playoffs. We are really excited about it and are ready to go down there an play.”

The Bearcats will face one of the most explosive offensive teams in the state. College Station has scored more than 50 points, six times this year. They have scored 70 or more, twice. The Bearcats defense has held up well against talented offensive players and they’ll need that to happen again to reach round two.

“We have to be successful on first and second down offensively and stay out of third and long,” Martinez said. “Defensively, I don’t know if we can stop them, but we are going to have to slow them down some. They have a very explosive team and we need to get some stops. If we can get some stops and our offense can keep going, you never know. Keep it close in the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance to win. That’s all we can ask for.”

The game will kickoff at 2pm on Saturday in College Station. The team is holding a community pep rally Friday at 5pm at Bearcat Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional...
Oklahomans frustrated after railroad law ruled unconstitutional
A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Sherman prepares for playoffs
Sherman prepares for playoffs
Denison prepares for playoffs
Denison prepares for playoff opener with North Forney