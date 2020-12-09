Sherman getting ready to begin playoffs in College Station

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats roll into the playoffs playing some of their best football of the season as they prepare to face College Station on the road.

The Bearcats are battle tested after playing a tough district schedule and a challenging non-district slate. Sherman knows good football, they have been playing it. Now, they are ready for post-season play.

“It feels great that we made it to the playoffs,” offensive lineman Matthew Parks said. “Hopefully we can make it farther. I am really proud of the team. We came together and picked everything up and got done what we needed to get done. We have just played really well.”

“It has been a goal all of our lives,” linebacker Mathias Coleman said. “All through high school, middle school and pee-wee, we have been looking forward to going to the playoffs and have been fighting hard for that.”

“Our kids are pretty confident,” head coach JD Martinez said. “They know that they have worked really hard and have earned the spot. It hasn’t been given to them. All we ever ask for is an opportunity. Thank goodness with everything else that has been going on, our kids have battled through adversity, like everybody else in the playoffs. We are really excited about it and are ready to go down there an play.”

The Bearcats will face one of the most explosive offensive teams in the state. College Station has scored more than 50 points, six times this year. They have scored 70 or more, twice. The Bearcats defense has held up well against talented offensive players and they’ll need that to happen again to reach round two.

“We have to be successful on first and second down offensively and stay out of third and long,” Martinez said. “Defensively, I don’t know if we can stop them, but we are going to have to slow them down some. They have a very explosive team and we need to get some stops. If we can get some stops and our offense can keep going, you never know. Keep it close in the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance to win. That’s all we can ask for.”

The game will kickoff at 2pm on Saturday in College Station. The team is holding a community pep rally Friday at 5pm at Bearcat Stadium.

