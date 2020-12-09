Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 10-year-old girl remains in the hospital after she and her father were shot in a Denison neighborhood Monday night. A neighbor called 911 as the shots rang out.

Shots were fired Monday after 8:00 p.m. Denison police were called here to the 1200 block of W. Crawford Street where two people were hit by those shots, one being a 10-year-old Denison girl.

“And I heard a gunshot that was so loud, it sounded like it was right out the window followed by 7 more. I kind of just dropped to the floor,” said Brad Woods, witness to the shooting Monday night.

Woods lives near the Sunshine Convenience Store on West Crawford. He says he saw the victim fleeing the scene.

“When I realized there weren’t any bullets coming through the wall I came and looked out the door here and saw a gentleman, well I say gentleman it was a young man, in a full sprint around the convenience store there,” said Woods.

Woods says he’s seen who he believes to be the suspect around his neighborhood before. He was surprised to hear of the victims this morning.

“I never heard an ambulance or anything come rolling through. I mean after the police arrived it was just investigation mode,” said Woods.

Police haven’t said exactly where or how the shooting happened, but were able to give an update on the victims’ conditions.

“Both were taken to a local hospital. The juvenile was later flown to a Dallas area hospital where they are currently in stable condition. The adult was treated and released last night,” said Denison Police Public Information Officer, Lt. Mike Eppler.

Police have leads on a suspect, but have not made an arrest as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We don’t think there’s any danger to the public,” said Eppler.

Woods agrees.

“I’ve been here almost two years now and I’ve never felt like I was gonna be in any danger. One or two gunshots you hear, 8 of them back to back to back is what really threw me,” said Woods.

The victims family asks for privacy as they recover and as police continue with the investigation. Denison police ask that any information on the incident be reported to them.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.