Ardmore man arrested after child porn found on Dropbox account

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is jail after a CyberTip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court documents, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Kyle Elkin Savala around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The arrest warrant stated Drop Box, Inc. sent Savala’s username and email in a CyberTip to NCMEC.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assigned a Carter County Sheriff’s Deputy to the case, and the Sheriff’s Office sent a warrant to Drop Box, Inc. requesting the data.

Drop Box, Inc. sent the data on November 30th, and the deputy found a video of an adult male raping a 9-month-old baby.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant confirmed that Savala was the man pictured in the abuse video.

As of Wednesday, Savala’s only charge is for possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to twenty years in prison.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a non-profit that works to reduce child sex abuse and find missing children. Their CyberTip line can be found here. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

