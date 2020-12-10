Coalgate man arrested for kidnapping, felony charges

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate man has been arrested on 5 felony charges including kidnapping and shooting at a home last week.

23-year-old Shane Logan Adams shot at a home on West Boggy Depot Road in Atoka on Friday and led police on a chase.

All the while with a man in his car who claims he was kidnapped.

The chase ended in a wreck at the Bryan County line. Adams is being held on a $250,000 bond.

“Passenger he picked up to give a ride to Caddo. The passenger tried several times to get out of the vehicle during the chase and the drive wouldn’t let him go and they filled kidnapping charges on him because he wouldn’t let him go,” said Tony Taylor, Atoka County Undersheriff.

The victim’s family says Adams has been harassing the family for months now, and things became violent over the last 2 weeks.

