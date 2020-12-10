Advertisement

College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -

A group of three Princeton graduates are offering an on-campus college experience for 150 students from across the country starting in January at the Tanglewood Resort and Conference Center in Pottsboro.

“It’s really giving them the opportunities to create their own clubs, create their own small communities within this bigger community,” said Adam Bragg, U-Experience co-founder and president.

The group brought U-Experience for college students looking to fill the social void left by the pandemic. All college students are eligible for the program and can submit applications and create profiles through U-Experience. These profiles can be viewed by other students in the program and help to, in-theory, create a social network.

Once they’re accepted into the program the students will continue their education online through their college or university they attend.

The only expense would be room and board which is $10 thousand for the spring semester. But for safety reasons students will not be able to leave the Tanglewood property in order to ensure they’re in a community that has no way of being contaminated by COVID-19.

If a student leaves the resort community at anytime during their three months there they’ll be kicked out of the program.

“What we’re trying to do is create and enclosed environment, sort of like a single family household, where we just have 150 people in our family,” Bragg said.

COVID-19 tests will be administered and all students will have to quarantine initially to ensure the environment is safe, but afterwards the will have access to all the Tanglewood resort has to offer.

Bragg says this will also be an economic win for local businesses in the Pottsboro area. They’ll be offering contact-less delivery for groceries and local restaurants catering events.

Austin College Senior Aneurin Minson said the opportunity sounds intriguing.

“We go to college to get an education, to get prepared for our careers afterwards but a huge part of it is learning who you are as a young adult,” said Austin College senior Aneurin Minson. “I think if there’s a safe way that they can do it, everyone’s in favor of that. Just allowing younger students to have that college experience and get to have a social life.

Tanglewood will still be in operation to the public but the students in this program will be kept separate.

School is in session at U-Experience starting Jan. 28.

