Advertisement

Federal agents seize more than 100,000 counterfeit N95 masks in Texas

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - More than 100,000 counterfeit 3M N95 surgical masks intended for hospital workers in the United States were seized by federal agents on Monday.

The masks were packaged to look like 3M products. The retail value of the shipment found at the Texas warehouse was more than $600,000, according to a statement released Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.
Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

With the help from 3M and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, the agents were able to determine that the masks were counterfeit.

“The seizure of these counterfeit surgical masks not only ensures the health and safety of our frontline health care workers by preventing them from receiving inferior personal protective equipment, it also protects the integrity of the American economy,” said Erik P. Breitzke with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.
Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

He says ICE and HSI will “continue to aggressively investigate, arrest and prosecute criminal counterfeits who show a total disregard for human life and take advantage of a relentless world pandemic for economic gain.”

In April 2020, ICE and CBP launched “Operation Stolen Promise” to protect the U.S. from the “increasing and evolving threat posed by COVID-19-related fraud and criminal activity.” According to ICE, the operation has yielded more than 187 arrests and $28 million in recovered assets.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary...
Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door

Latest News

College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021.
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021
FILE - In this In this July 8, 2014 file photo, people walk on Johns Hopkins University's...
Johns Hopkins: Census records show founder owned slaves
Noted abolitionist Johns Hopkins owned slaves
Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her...
Texoma family struggling to support 4-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis