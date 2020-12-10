Former Sherman mayor died Monday after battling Alzheimer’s

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Julie Ellis Starr, a pillar of the Sherman community who served the city for decades passed away earlier this week.

“All of the tributes we’ve received and comments and notes about the impact she had on people’s lives, it’s been overwhelming but it’s been so nice to know that she really made a difference,” her daughter Virginia Starr Grubbs said.

Julie Ellis Starr passed away Monday.

Her kids said it was after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s really hard to see someone as dynamic as she was not maintain that presence all the way to the end,” her son Brandon Starr said.

Starr Grubbs Starr said they want their mom to be remembered for the lively person she was.

“To remember her is to remember her smile, her intellect, her humor and her love of her family,” Starr Grubbs said.

Ellis Starr was born and raised in Sherman and went on to serve on city council for more than a decade.

Then, she was the mayor of Sherman from 1995 to 1999, and again from 2003 to 2005.

“She loved Sherman and thrived on being mayor, I think that was one of the things she was most proud about,” Starr Grubbs said.

Her kids said Ellis Star was most proud of the Kid-Key Auditorium renovation in 2001, and leading the effort to persuade Tyson foods to come to Sherman in 2005.

Both are legacies that will continue to impact generations to come.

“She considered Sherman part of her family and she diligently served the city to the best of her abilities spanning two decades,” Starr said.

“She was an amazing, amazing woman and I am so grateful to have been her daughter,” Starr Grubs said.

