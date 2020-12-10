Advertisement

Friday storms, perhaps a little Sunday snow

Odds of Sunday snow sticking are VERY low
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A surface cold front and an approaching upper trough interact with increasing moisture to give us high rain chances Friday. Thunderstorms are in the equation but severe weather is unlikely, the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has just a 5% chance of a few strong wind gusts east of Highway 75 Friday afternoon. Why? This area will have warmer temperatures ahead of the front allowing for a bit more unstable air mass.

It will get windy and colder Friday night as polar air pushes its way in for the weekend. Saturday skies become mostly sunny but it will be rather breezy and cold with highs in the low 50s.

A fast-moving upper wave crosses our skies Sunday, the low-level air mass will be dry, but mid-level moistness should be enough to allow patches of light rain and snow to develop. Snow is not expected to stick and will likely be confined to our northern counties. Sunday will be a cold and windy one so any time spent outdoors will not be very pleasant. The precipitation ends during the afternoon or early evening.

Skies clear for the first half of next week with nights around freezing and highs in the seasonably chilly 50s, there’s just a very slight chance of light rain Tuesday as yet another upper wave passes.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 90% Rain or thunderstorms, ending west to east later in the day, turning colder

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, cooler

Sunday:  50% rain/snow, no accumulation, windy and chilly

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% light rain

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

