Grayson County woman spreads holiday cheer by giving back to the community

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Since March, Grayson County has seen an increase in families in need from keeping food on the table to providing internet to children learning at home.

“If anything, the last nine months have taught me to appreciate the value of human interaction,” said Priscilla Burns.

Burns, a Sherman elementary school teacher, felt like she needed to do something.

But the idea didn’t come right away, it all started with her Christmas light display.

Burns said she doesn’t usually go all out for the holidays, but this year she wanted to have some fun.

“Some of our friends were like, hey we want to come by and see the lights!” Burns said. “I was like since we don’t really get to see each other, I’ll dress up in a costume, and tell everyone to drive by and we’ll pass out candy!”

Realizing the mini-parade she created, she got on Facebook and asked everyone driving by to bring a canned good to donate.

“There are a lot of people in our area, who are having food insecurity issues. So even if we can provide enough food for say, two families, then that’s two families that won’t have to worry about that for a little while” Burns said.

“If someone can help you with food assistance...then that may free up some dollars which can be used towards medicine, or things that your children need at school.” said Executive director of Master Key Ministries Julie Rickey.

Rickey said it’s going to take a long time for families to financially recover.

She said it’s the community that’s keeping each other afloat during these times.

“The pandemic has actually effected everyone.. whether you are low income all the way up to wealth. But the people in the low-income category, with the most limited resources, that already struggle every day- this has been significant. And the fact that we have been able to step in has been because of the community’s help, and we’ve been able to stabilize them,” Rickey said.

Master Key Ministries partnered with the North Texas Food Bank plans on donating 750 turkeys along with sides this Christmas. For more information on how you can help, click here.

