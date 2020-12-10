Advertisement

Lindsay runner Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - Lindsay track and cross country standout Allison Hedrick signed her letter of intent to run at Tarleton State.

Hedrick is headed to Tarleton as she continues one of the most decorated running careers in Texoma history. She has already won five state championships in track and cross country without having a track season last spring.

“It means a lot to me. I can’t wait to make Stephenville my home,” Hedrick said. “The coach is great, the team is great, and I think it will be a really good thing for my future.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary...
Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door

Latest News

Lindsay's Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton
Lindsay's Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton
Sherman prepares for playoffs
Sherman getting ready to begin playoffs in College Station
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights