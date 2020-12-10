Lindsay runner Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton

LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - Lindsay track and cross country standout Allison Hedrick signed her letter of intent to run at Tarleton State.

Hedrick is headed to Tarleton as she continues one of the most decorated running careers in Texoma history. She has already won five state championships in track and cross country without having a track season last spring.

“It means a lot to me. I can’t wait to make Stephenville my home,” Hedrick said. “The coach is great, the team is great, and I think it will be a really good thing for my future.”

