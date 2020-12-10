Ringling gearing up for state semifinals

RINGLING, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils head into the state semifinals as they continue their quest to win another state title.

Ringling will face Thomas-Fay-Custer on Friday night and will have to travel to their place to do it. The defending champs have that winning DNA, and they expect nothing less than to advance to the title game next week.

“At Ringling all you can think about is how you are going to get there,” running back Kyle Lash said. “No matter what it takes, you are going to get there one way or another.”

“The job is not finished,” lineman Jacob Freeman said. “We still have to take out Thomas and keep striving and look for next week. We have to look at Thomas first.”

“The are elated to be here,” head coach Phil Koons said. “They know they deserve it and have played their tails off. We have played great defense all year, and great football all year. They deserve to be here.”

Ringling has certainly earned their spot. They have been through a lot this year, missing out on more games than most teams. The Blue Devils have really found their stride in the post-season, haven’t lost a game, and they don’t plan on starting now.

“Because of COVID, we went three weeks without playing and we are still shaking off some of the rust,” Koons said. “They are excited, they experienced it last year and these seniors are great leaders. They are leading the way right now.”

