Advertisement

Ringling gearing up for state semifinals

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGLING, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils head into the state semifinals as they continue their quest to win another state title.

Ringling will face Thomas-Fay-Custer on Friday night and will have to travel to their place to do it. The defending champs have that winning DNA, and they expect nothing less than to advance to the title game next week.

“At Ringling all you can think about is how you are going to get there,” running back Kyle Lash said. “No matter what it takes, you are going to get there one way or another.”

“The job is not finished,” lineman Jacob Freeman said. “We still have to take out Thomas and keep striving and look for next week. We have to look at Thomas first.”

“The are elated to be here,” head coach Phil Koons said. “They know they deserve it and have played their tails off. We have played great defense all year, and great football all year. They deserve to be here.”

Ringling has certainly earned their spot. They have been through a lot this year, missing out on more games than most teams. The Blue Devils have really found their stride in the post-season, haven’t lost a game, and they don’t plan on starting now.

“Because of COVID, we went three weeks without playing and we are still shaking off some of the rust,” Koons said. “They are excited, they experienced it last year and these seniors are great leaders. They are leading the way right now.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary...
Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo
Ardmore police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Cryer at the Pecan Creek Apartments after two...
Ardmore man arrested for burglary after kicking in woman’s door

Latest News

Lindsay's Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton
Lindsay runner Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton
Lindsay's Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton
Lindsay's Allison Hedrick signs with Tarleton
Sherman prepares for playoffs
Sherman getting ready to begin playoffs in College Station
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Melissa-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights